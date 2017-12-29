KEYC - PICK OF THE LITTER: Rose The Rescue Dog Needs A Home For 2018

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Terri from BENCHS joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with this week's Pick of the Litter, Rose. Rose is a rescue from Texas that loves attention and is known for being friendly. She does have heartworm, but her treatment would be fully paid for. 

You can set up a time to meet Rose by calling BENCHS at 507.625.6373. 