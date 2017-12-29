KETELSEN REPORT: U Of M Extension Program Helping Farmers Understand Nitrogen

Nitrogen is one of the most valuable nutrients for farmers. But nitrogen can also impact water quality if it gets into rivers, lakes or streams. A program from the University of Minnesota is helping the state's farmers better understand nitrogen so that it benefits farmers and the environment.

A training program, called Nitrogen Smart has been rolled out in Minnesota, with the goal of maximizing economic return on nitrogen usage, while at the same time minimizing nitrogen losses. The program is being run in conjunction with the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, and the early results have been highly successful. Training workshops are being held across the state for farmers. Brad Carlson is with the University of Minnesota Extension Service

Brad Carlson with the University of Minnesota Extension said, "It really stresses the fundamentals of how nitrogen behaves in the environment, in that if you understand how nitrogen transforms in the soil, moving from it's fertilizer form to ammonium and nitrate, as well as understanding the loss processes, particularly denitrification or leaching, then you can also understand why the recommendations are what they are."

Carlson says the Nitrogen Smart program is one that makes both environmental land economic sense for farmers. Their surveys show, it's working.

It's really let to them being able to fine tune their management, particularly right now with economics the way they are, the ability to reduce input costs while still maintaining your yield at an optimum level of course is very attractive. And we all understand that there's a lot of environmental pressure in agriculture right now and we're expected to put our best foot forward. We look at this program as really a win-win on both fronts.

Harold Wolle with the MN Corn Growers Association said, "I think farmers look at nitrogen from three different perspectives, from environmental, production and economic. This program delves into all three areas and helps them be a little more informed on what they can do on their farms."

Over the years, farming and environmental issues necessarily have not worked hand in hand. However, that's been changing. In the case of the Nitrogen Smart program, and other programs, farmers are finding being good to the environment can actually save them money, and it's a win, win, win, all the way around.