Grain Belt Sign To Be Lit On Saturday

The Grain Belt sign will be lit up once again on Saturday next to the Hennepin Avenue Bridge near De La Salle High School in Minneapolis.



The sign has been without power for the last 30+ years, as the rights to it and the name have changed hands through multiple breweries since the closing of the Grain Belt Brewery.

But last year the August Schell Brewing Company in New Ulm finalized relighting plans and permits to allow for the ceremony to take place this weekend.

After years in the dark, the owner says the ceremony, which will feature a couple different light displays, will benefit many.



August Schell Brewing Company President Ted Marti said "This is one of those things that is not only important to us, but it's really important to the whole region. Certainly to Minneapolis and the metro area, but really the whole region. It's such an iconic sign that makes us pretty proud."



The relighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 in First Bridge Park.

A pub crawl will commence from 2-5 p.m. on both Main Street and Hennepin Avenue with an afterglow party being held at the Nicolett Island Pavilion following the lighting ceremony.

- KEYC 12