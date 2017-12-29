Extreme Cold Causes Diesel Truck Fuel to Gel

Cars aren't the only vehicles taking a hit from the recent cold weather.



In the last few days, the North Central International dealership has seen 20 trucks come in having issues with fuel.

If untreated, diesel fuel can begin to gel at a temperature of around 15 degrees.

Lack of treatment has been a common factor in why these trucks have come in.



NCI Service Advisor Andy Buysse said, "What we have seen is that the fuel is not getting treated enough. When people add additives, they need to make sure that they add enough."



The number isn't as high as NCI has seen in the past but with temperatures dropping into the negatives the next few days, they're prepared for more trucks to file in.

- KEYC 12