Authorities Urge Public to Prepare for New Year's Eve Festivities

With News Year's Eve gatherings kicking off this weekend, authorities said it is important to have a designated driver in advance.



Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said the goal is for everyone to make it home safely Sunday night, and that begins with having a plan in mind.



"As we know there is a lot of people out there enjoying themselves, but the basic message is please plan ahead, please get home safely, please have a designated driver, or make sure that you use a safe ride home," said Schisel.



Schisel wants to remind the public that because MSU -Mankato is not open, the Late Night Express will not be running Sunday night.