Level Three Offenders Moving to Owatonna

Owatonna police say two Level Three predatory offenders are moving to the community shortly after the New Year.

William Marcus Daniel Edwards and Sean Patrick McKee are both due to be released in January 8th, and will live in the vicinity of East Rose Street and North Elm Avenue.

Police remind the public that both men have served their prison sentences and are not sought by law enforcement.

Owatonna police will host a community notification meeting on Thursday, January 4th.

That meeting starts at 6–pm at the Owatonna Police Department on East Pearl Street.

--- KEYC News 12