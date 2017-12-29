KEYC - Eagles Edge Past Chargers in OT for 3rd Place

Eagles Edge Past Chargers in OT for 3rd Place

Minnesota Valley Lutheran battled Maple River in the 3rd place game of the Bethany Lutheran College Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament in Mankato.
The Eagles topped the Chargers 70-69 in overtime.
In the title contest, St. Croix Lutheran beat Fairmont 70-48.

