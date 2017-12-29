Traffic in Northrop Prompts Reminder on Yielding to Emergency Vehicles

The sheer number of fire vehicles coming in and out of Northrop has authorities reminding people to observe the rules of the road and yield to emergency vehicles.

Under Minnesota law, motorists are required to move over to the right and allow emergency vehicles to pass when at least one lighted lamp is showing red light.



"Drivers that don't pull over and don't know what to do and somewhat panic," says Blue Earth County Lt. Jeremy Brennan. "It makes it difficult for us, which then, we've gotta drive defensively, which can then cause other crashes, and getting us to the scene to help other people who need help is obviously important as well."



Failure to comply is a petty misdemeanor under state law.

A law enforcement officer with probable cause can issue a citation to the driver within four hours of the violation.

