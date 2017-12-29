KEYC - Jakes Nabs 100th Pin at Rumble on the Red

Jakes Nabs 100th Pin at Rumble on the Red

Hundreds of high school wrestlers competed in the Rumble on the Red up in Fargo this week with a few of our local athletes taking the podium.
From Mankato West, senior Zachary Jakes pinned his way through the 84-team tournament earning first place at 285. In the process, Jakes nabbed his 100th career fall with his last two pins coming against the defending class A and AA state champions.
His teammates Charlie Pickell (126) and Josh Block (145) finished 2nd and 5th.
West finished 13th as a team with 94.5 points.
We had another area winner in Tyler Buesgens (182) from Scott West.
The Panthers won the team title for the 5th time with 186.5 team points.
The Fairmont/MCW Red Bulls were also well represented, taking 8th place as a team. Collin Steuber (170) led the way for the Red Bulls finishing 4th.

