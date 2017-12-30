Three Injured In Car Accident

One person was life-flighted following a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Nicollet County.

The State Highway Patrol says a little after noon, the vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township lost control, crossed the highway, struck a tree and spun.

The driver, 18-year-old Marketa Coney of Brooklyn Park was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System with non-life threatening injuries. One passenger, 18-year-old Shawnshay Harrison, of Minneapolis was flown to St. Mary's in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. The other passenger, 19-year-old Karlton Gregory was transported to MCHS with non-life threatening injuries.

Nicollet County and Ridgeview Ambulance assisted on the scene.