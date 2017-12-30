Connections Shelter Remains Open for New Year's Eve

The bitter cold is hardest on those who do not have a place to call home.

The Connections Shelter, a rotating homeless shelter in Mankato, will remain open this weekend.

Connections Ministry's President Collette Broady Grund said the shelter will rotate from Centenary United Methodist Church to Grace Lutheran Church for New Year's Eve.



"For New Year's Eve, the shelter will be open, the shelter is open every day, no matter whether it is a holiday or a weekend, it's open every day until the spring," said Broady Grund.

The shelter will house people but when they get full, people may be directed elsewhere. Ministries Coordinator for Holy Grounds at Centenary United Methodist Jaime Spaid said there are ways of finding out where shelters and warming centers are available.



" Public Safety knows of this resource, also the Salvation Army can direct you, so word-of-mouth is probably the best way to find out about this," said Spaid.

Spaid said that people looking to warm-up and get breakfast should feel free to visit Centenary United Methodist Church.

During this extreme weather, the connection shelter will be in full- effect and Broady Grund said they are happy to receive extra help from the community.

"We have more cold days coming and so we are going to be building a database through our Facebook page of people who are willing to volunteer during the day to help with warming shelters," said Broady Grund.

Broady Grund hopes that churches or businesses, that are willing to stay open for extra hours, will contact them.

The shelter will serve as a warming center during the day for people, but it is currently full for overnight stays. The Salvation Army is open from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. for men , but it does not look like they will be open on New Year's Day.

Women and children can still check with the Connections Shelter, to see if they will accept any more take-ins.