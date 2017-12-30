K.I.S.S. Gives Free Rides for New Year's Eve

Owner of Kato Independent Shuttle Service Dan Hennegar is offering free rides for New Year's Eve.

Hennegar said after seeing the aftermath of drunk driving, he knew it was the right thing to do.

He said he has one thing to say those looking for a ride.



"Hop on the K.I.S.S. bus and take the kiss bus home," said Hennegar. "We give free rides from 9 o'clock, until 2:30 in the morning, and we'll extend it until 3 o'clock if we have to," said Hennegar.



K.I.S.S. will have six vehicles this year. They will operate in Mankato, North Mankato, Lake Crystal, Madison Lake, Eagle Lake and St. Clair.

Those looking for a ride this New Year's, will need to call K.I.S.S. and set a pick- up time.