Kids Celebrate "Happy Noon Year"

A couple dozen kids got an early start to the New Year festivities inside Martin County Library Saturday.



All together they counted down before showing their excitement for 2018.

Boys and girls enjoyed jumping on bubble wrap as well as playing with bubbles and balloons.

Some even decorated their own party hats and grabbed props to take their first of the year pictures.

This is the first year that the library has put this event on and they say, the outcome was amazing.



Children's Librarian Amber Sternitzke said "I think it went great. The kids really seemed to enjoy the balloon drop and the confetti and bubbles and all the different activity stations."



Martin County Library does hope to host Happy Noon Year again, with more families and activities to experience.

