MSU Nabs 7th Straight Win

The MSU men's basketball team battled MSU-Moorhead on Saturday.

The Mavs and Dragons were tied 29-29 at halftime. In the 2nd the purple and gold took over netting the first eight points of the half.

The Mavericks had five players scoring in double figures in their 81-58 victory.

With the win, the Mavs stay perfect in NSIC play nabbing their 7th straight victory and 6th straight conference win.