KEYC - MSU Nabs 7th Straight Win

MSU Nabs 7th Straight Win

Posted: Updated:
The MSU men's basketball team battled MSU-Moorhead on Saturday.
The Mavs and Dragons were tied 29-29 at halftime. In the 2nd the purple and gold took over netting the first eight points of the half.
The Mavericks had five players scoring in double figures in their 81-58 victory.
With the win, the Mavs stay perfect in NSIC play nabbing their 7th straight victory and 6th straight conference win.

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • MSU Nabs 7th Straight Win

    Saturday, December 30 2017 11:48 PM EST2017-12-31 04:48:19 GMT

    The Mavericks had five players scoring in double figures in their 81-58 victory.

    The Mavericks had five players scoring in double figures in their 81-58 victory.

  • Mavs Fall to Dragons 81-64

    Mavs Fall to Dragons 81-64

    Saturday, December 30 2017 11:44 PM EST2017-12-31 04:44:15 GMT

    The MSU women's basketball team faced MSU-Moorhead on Saturday afternoon. The Dragons beat the Mavericks 81-64.

    The MSU women's basketball team faced MSU-Moorhead on Saturday afternoon. The Dragons beat the Mavericks 81-64.

  • Jakes Nabs 100th Pin at Rumble on the Red

    Jakes Nabs 100th Pin at Rumble on the Red

    Friday, December 29 2017 11:57 PM EST2017-12-30 04:57:22 GMT

    Hundreds of high school wrestlers competed in the Rumble on the Red up in Fargo this week with a few of our local athletes taking the podium. Mankato West senior Zachary Jakes pinned his way through the 84-team tournament earning first place at 285. In the process, Jakes nabbed his 100th career fall with his last two pins coming against the defending class A and AA state champions. 

    Hundreds of high school wrestlers competed in the Rumble on the Red up in Fargo this week with a few of our local athletes taking the podium. Mankato West senior Zachary Jakes pinned his way through the 84-team tournament earning first place at 285. In the process, Jakes nabbed his 100th career fall with his last two pins coming against the defending class A and AA state champions. 

  • Eagles Edge Past Chargers in OT for 3rd Place

    Eagles Edge Past Chargers in OT for 3rd Place

    Friday, December 29 2017 11:49 PM EST2017-12-30 04:49:33 GMT

    Minnesota Valley Lutheran battled Maple River in the 3rd place game of the Bethany Lutheran College Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament in Mankato. The Eagles topped the Chargers 70-69 in overtime. In the title contest, St. Croix Lutheran beat Fairmont 70-48.

    Minnesota Valley Lutheran battled Maple River in the 3rd place game of the Bethany Lutheran College Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament in Mankato. The Eagles topped the Chargers 70-69 in overtime. In the title contest, St. Croix Lutheran beat Fairmont 70-48.

  • Cardinals Edge Past Eagles in Overtime

    Cardinals Edge Past Eagles in Overtime

    Thursday, December 28 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-12-29 04:51:27 GMT

    Fairmont topped Maple River 60-54 in overtime in the BLC Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament semifinals.  The Cardinals will face St. Croix Lutheran Friday at 8:30PM in the tournament championship game.

    Fairmont topped Maple River 60-54 in overtime in the BLC Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament semifinals.  The Cardinals will face St. Croix Lutheran Friday at 8:30PM in the tournament championship game.

  • Crusaders Cruise Past Chargers in Tourney Semifinals

    Crusaders Cruise Past Chargers in Tourney Semifinals

    Thursday, December 28 2017 11:47 PM EST2017-12-29 04:47:26 GMT

    St. Croix Lutheran beat Minnesota Valley Lutheran 81-58 in the BLC Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament semifinals.  The Crusaders will face Fairmont Friday at 8:30PM in the tournament championship game.

    St. Croix Lutheran beat Minnesota Valley Lutheran 81-58 in the BLC Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament semifinals.  The Crusaders will face Fairmont Friday at 8:30PM in the tournament championship game.

  • Mavericks Set For Conference Clash Against Wildcats

    Mavericks Set For Conference Clash Against Wildcats

    Thursday, December 28 2017 11:42 PM EST2017-12-29 04:42:47 GMT

    The 7th ranked MSU men’s hockey team kicks off the second half of their season Friday at home against Northern Michigan  in a battle between two of the WCHA’s top squads.

    The 7th ranked MSU men’s hockey team kicks off the second half of their season Friday at home against Northern Michigan  in a battle between two of the WCHA’s top squads.

  • Cathedral Tops JWP in 3OT Thriller

    Cathedral Tops JWP in 3OT Thriller

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:52 PM EST2017-12-29 00:52:20 GMT

    Greyhounds win 81-76 in triple overtime.

    Greyhounds win 81-76 in triple overtime.