Ice Build-Up Behind Tires Could Prove More Dangerous than Expected

The huge chunk of ice build-up behind your tires, can leave damages to your car, or put your life and others at risk.

Owner of Mankato Chrome and Chrome Matt Raker said the ice usually leaves damages to the body of the car, but it has lodged in motorists' tires, causing them to uncontrollably swerve on the road.

"I've seen rare cases where that big chunk of ice, that builds up in there, you'll hit a big bump, go over some railroad tracks, and the tires hit it," said Raker.

" It breaks it free, then a big block of ice will fall down inside the wheel."

He said vehicles that show a half- inch gap between their tires and the ice block, are putting themselves at extreme risk.

" If the ice gets stuck in the linkages, it can actually keep you from steering it [the vehicle]," said Raker.

There is a misconception that the build-up accumulates while it is snowing outside, but that is not true.

"Usually that stuff accumulates on slightly warmer days, or right after they treat the roads with salt, so you get that kind of a slushy build up," said Raker.

Raker said the current low temperatures mean it is too cold for the salt to have any effect, then it solidifies.

It is important to be proactive during weather conditions that fall in the negatives. Make sure to chisel down the ice as best as you can, using an ice scraper.

"Ice scrapers work pretty well," said Raker. " You can just kind of jab at it."

Raker said if it is impossible to break, then the next best option is going to a car wash, if one is open.