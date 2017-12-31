Wolves Narrowly Top Mavericks 87-84

The MSU men's basketball team played host to the 13th-ranked Northern State Wolves on Sunday. The Wolves beat the Mavericks 87-84.
The Maverick women's basketball team battled the 19th-rated Northern State Wolves Sunday afternoon in Mankato. The Wolves rolled to the 73-49 win.
The Mavericks had five players scoring in double figures in their 81-58 victory.
The MSU women's basketball team faced MSU-Moorhead on Saturday afternoon. The Dragons beat the Mavericks 81-64.
Hundreds of high school wrestlers competed in the Rumble on the Red up in Fargo this week with a few of our local athletes taking the podium. Mankato West senior Zachary Jakes pinned his way through the 84-team tournament earning first place at 285. In the process, Jakes nabbed his 100th career fall with his last two pins coming against the defending class A and AA state champions.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran battled Maple River in the 3rd place game of the Bethany Lutheran College Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament in Mankato. The Eagles topped the Chargers 70-69 in overtime. In the title contest, St. Croix Lutheran beat Fairmont 70-48.
Fairmont topped Maple River 60-54 in overtime in the BLC Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament semifinals. The Cardinals will face St. Croix Lutheran Friday at 8:30PM in the tournament championship game.
St. Croix Lutheran beat Minnesota Valley Lutheran 81-58 in the BLC Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament semifinals. The Crusaders will face Fairmont Friday at 8:30PM in the tournament championship game.
