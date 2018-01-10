Le Sueur-Henderson History Teacher Receives Golden Apple

At Le Sueur-Henderson High School, one thing students point out when they think of Terry Turek's history class is that he always wears a suit and tie.

"Old school, I think, people might say," Turek said.

Which is how he describes his teaching style.

"I demand a lot of respect of the students, also them from me, so therefore it's kind of traditional," he said.

However, traditional doesn't mean boring. Mr. Turek said he finds ways to engage the students through discussions and activities.

Along with teaching history, he was Le Sueur–Henderson's head football coach for 27 years.

"One of the things I've enjoyed about education the most is being able to coach football," he said.

The respect he has for his students carries over to the football field.

"A lot of it has to do with the respect that you want from the students and/or the players and the feedback you get from them," he said.

"He's not a roller coaster of emotions, he's very steady, very stable," Assistant Principal Dave Swanberg said. "He lays out his expectations and they're very high, and students work hard to achieve those expectations."

Which is why he was chosen for the Golden Apple Award.

