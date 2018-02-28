Nicollet Music Teacher Receives Golden Apple Award

Music teacher Michele Metzger has been teaching most of her high school band students for 13 of her 20 years at Nicollet Public Schools.

"Almost everybody in this room has had me since kindergarten, so that's what's really special," Metzger said. "This year's seniors are the first one's I've had for 13 years. That's really cool."

One of those seniors is her son.

"It's something special, a lot of kids don't get to experience that," her son Tory Nelson said. "It's kind of a cool thing."

Mrs. Metzger brings fun to her classroom through music, but that doesn't mean she's not a strict teacher.

"I'm not really warm and fuzzy, but they all know I'm a softy at heart, but I'm really strict about stuff, so that's the one thing about me," Metzger said.

However, that's not what the students notice when they think about her.

"She's just always been the one that's always working after hours and putting all that she has really into the band and I really appreciate all the work that she does," student Nathan Engel said.

"It has always been one of my favorites, and she always made general music so fun," student Angie Weber said. "I was really excited to become one of the stereotypical band nerds."

"I just know she works extremely hard at her job and she deserved this 100 percent," Nelson said.

