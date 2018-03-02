JP Fitness Ensures Security After Recent Robberies

In the span of just one week, thieves struck at both YMCA Mankato and the Planet Fitness on Adams Street.

Officials are looking for three men, who they believe are responsible for breaking into lockers and stealing the belongings of customers.

The incidents have left some people feeling on edge about the security of their belongings.

JP Fitness Owner Jon Jamieson said his clients do not need to worry.

"We have both of our access doors locked, and so we only have a key access on one of our doors," said Jamieson. "That allows us to be able to monitor who is coming and out of the facilities and at what times they'll be here."

Jamieson said they use cameras to ensure that members do not bring people who should not be there.

Two-year member Jeff Miller said he has never worried about his belongings.

"I've never thought twice about it because it's always secured, and part of that is having probably the best professional staff," said Miller.

JP Fitness does not have lockers, instead they use storage areas. Jamieson said he is never worried because he knows everyone walking through his door.

The JP Fitness Owner said keeping strict tabs on people walking in, can lessen the opportunity for theft.

"Making sure that they [staff] remember they know the members that are coming through, and try to stay on point with who is coming in at what times, I think that helps us out a lot," said Jamieson.

One part of the gym that will never have cameras is the locker room. Jamieson said they should be left out to preserve members' privacy.

--KEYC News 12