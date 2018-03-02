KEYC - Area Wrestlers Advance At State

Area Wrestlers Advance At State

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Area wrestlers that advanced to semifinals
Class A

113 – Brett Willaby – Windom/MLA

120 – Dayne Morton – Sibley East

126 – Blake Legred – USC

138 – Alex Borgard – Windom/MLA

152 – Zach Buseman – BEA

152 – Jacob Tvinnereim – JCC

170 – Nick Altermatt – Wabasso/RRC

195 – Dalton Wagner – JCC

220 – Will Storch – WEM/JWP

285 – Trevor Oppedal – BEA

Class AA

113 – Jaxson Rohman – Fairmont/MCW

126 – Charlie Pickell – Mankato West

145 – Josh Block – Mankato West

285 – Zachary Jakes – Mankato West

285 – Tony Putz – St. Peter