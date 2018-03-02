Mankato Man Arrested in Possible Connection to Northfield Overdoses

A Mankato man is arrested on drug charges...

Authorities suspect he supplied pills that caused three people to overdose in Northfield recently.

Joshua Ryan Chlan is in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Sales and 5th Degree Possession.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says they searched Chlan's room at an MSU residence Thursday after they were contacted by the Cannon River Drug Task Force.

A criminal complaint says Chlan was identified by a man arrested in Northfield in connection with three overdoses between February 23rd and 25th.

All three victims had taken pills marked as Oxycodone but that actually contained a potent mix of carfentanil and cocaine.

All three were given Narcan and survived.

Authorities say their search of Chlan's room turned up dozens of pills that appear to be prescription drugs.

The BCA is testing the pills to see if they also contain carfentanil.

Authorities worry that more such pills may be circulating.

They strongly warn the public that taking any prescription medications not prescribed to them and legally obtained at a pharmacy is extremely dangerous.

Chlan's next court date is March 15th.

