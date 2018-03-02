KEYC - Sleepy Eye Advances With Win over CMC

By Ryan Sjoberg, Reporter/Photographer
St. Peter -

Sleepy Eye and CMC went head to head on Friday night for the chance to keep their season alive.

It was a back and forth game until the Indians were able to pull away late.

Madi Heiderscheidt poured in 27 points while Sarah Ibarra added 10.

Indians win 64-52 and advance to play BOLD next Tuesday at Gustavus.