KEYC - BEA Advances to South Sub-Section 2AA Title Game

BEA Advances to South Sub-Section 2AA Title Game

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The second seeded Blue Earth Area girls basketball team battled the third seeded Panthers of NRHEG Friday night in the South Sub-Section 2AA Semifinals.
Buccaneers win 52-45 over the Panthers, they advance to the sub-section title game against St. Peter, Tuesday night at 8 at MSU.

--KEYC News 12