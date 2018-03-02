KEYC - St. Peter Blows Out Medford in Sub-Section Semifinals

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The St. Peter girls basketball team took on Medford in the South Sub-Section 2AA Semifinals Friday night.

Saints win big, 59-26 over the Tigers.

