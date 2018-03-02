KEYC - Tigers Impress in Comeback Win over Raiders

The Nicollet/Loyola Raiders battled the Springfield Tigers in the South Sub-Section 2A semifinals on Friday night in Lake Crystal.

The Raiders led 13-0 to start, but Springfield worked its way back eventually earning the 59-51 win.

The Tigers will play St. Clair on Tuesday night at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.