Mavericks' Offense Explodes in Game 1 of WCHA Quarterfinals

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The MSU men's hockey team battled Alaska in the first round of the WCHA playoffs Friday night.

Mavericks win big, 8-2 over the Nanooks.

MSU takes ice again Saturday night, for game two of a best of three series.

