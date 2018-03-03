32nd Annual "Bock Fest" Draws Thousands to New Ulm

Music, sunshine and beer highlighted the day in New Ulm.

Lines began forming early as more than 6,000 people eagerly waited to experience this year's Bock Fest.

Comradery and a taste for alcohol continues to attract visitors for this event, from all over.



Kyle Fax (Fort Collins, CO) said "Hanging out with old friends, meeting all sorts of crazy new ones and Shell's makes a really good beer."

Drinking wasn't the only activity to partake in as many looked far and wide in the hopes of revealing a certain item.

An infamous element of the festival is the "Bock Hunt" in which guests search for wooden goat cut outs to not only have an opportunity to win cash and prizes but keep the temperatures from going back down.



Special projects coordinator Jodi Marti said "The clues were handed out at eleven. The story is if you find all seven "bocks" of winter, which are November through March plus the king and queen, then winter will end. We're hoping that they all find them all today."

Whether through appearance and wardrobe or the creativity of carrying their beer, everyone seemed to find a way to enjoy the day.

"Bock Fest" has been carrying on for more than 30 years and continues to impress individuals who are experiencing the event for the very first time.



Cynthia Zawilski (Vancouver, Canada) said "Most of them are indoors, very low key. This one is out in nature and you have a good time with the people that you're with. It's just a fun time getting to know people here too."



Caitlin Stone (New Ulm, MN) said "Crazy, it's fun and there's a lot to do. I've already fell on ice, fell in mud so it's only bound to get better from here."

By last call for this festival, Schell's Brewery had dispensed nearly 3,800 gallons of their brew to loyal beer lovers.

