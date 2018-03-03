Books Good Enough To Eat at the Taylor Library

Inside the North Mankato Taylor Library, kids and adults used books to not read but eat.



Using a favorite novel, participants took to the kitchen to create an edible product that not only modeled the publication but also adhered to taste buds.

Anything from cake, to pudding and even Jell–O was on display.

16 entries were vying for four awards.

Hungry book lovers voted on both appearance and taste.

For sisters (Aspen & Brynley Bellig), one series inspired a wagon themed cake that took the top prize.



Brynley Bellig said, "We both read the Little House series and we really liked them so we decided that it might just be cool to do that."



Other category winners included People's Choice, Punniest, Child Prodigy, and Professionally Produced.

