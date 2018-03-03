2018 Fire Expo Exposes Firefighters to New Skills

Training is crucial when responding to those in desperate need of help. That is why more than 600 firefighters and emergency "responders" converged at South Central College on Saturday.

The firefighters traveled from Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa to the 2018 Minnesota State Fire/EMS/Rescue School and Expo.

SCC Fire and Rescue Consultant Bob Eastham said the firefighters came to acquire new skills, while honing their established ones.



"Many times it's something like that [outdoor exercises] they can't get at their home department," said Eastham. "Some departments require some basic skills before you get promoted, or before you're allowed to do certain things, like drive the fire trucks."

Different exercises like bus and truck extractions as well as pump operations were available for students. However, they seemed to really excel at the house-burning exercise called the "Roll-in House Burn."

Richmond Firefighter Steven Wheat said students held rotating roles, allowing them to tryout different tasks.



"I think my favorite part of the day was incident command and doing the radio because one day I want to be in the leadership position," said Wheat.

The weekend- long event had 48 different courses, some touching on the basics, while others proved to be more advanced.

Eastham said this expo is a wonderful opportunity, that would not be possible without the community.

"We have businesses that are donating equipment worth $800,000 to $1 million just so we can run this school, " said Eastham. "And it is important because these are the people who are going to be responding to the incidents that are happening within your areas."

The expo also had vendors and and equipment operators available for those who attended.