Stuff-A-Boat Fundraiser Reels in Hundreds of Donations

The Mapleton Marine helped bring in a good amount of non-perishable food items for the Stuff-A-Boat Fundraiser.



The fundraiser was a part of the Madison East Boat Show.

People were encouraged to bring in items, which went to a few food programs like the Back Pack Food Program.

During the visit, people had the chance to see boats and attend two fishing seminars.

Mapleton Marine Pro-Staff Travis Nielsen taught one of the classes on Muskie Fishing. He said he enjoys talking to people and hopes they walked away with something memorable.

"Hopefully they take away from today feeling good about donating first off, but also learn a few things that I've learned in the past 20 years of doing what I do," said Nielsen.



He added that it is important for families to know one thing.

"Take a kid fishing, they'll never remember their best day of watching TV, but they'll remember their best day fishing."



The event brought in about 450 food items. Each of the donations meant a chance to win a professional guided fishing tour.