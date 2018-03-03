Update: Iowa Murder Suspect's Family Issues Statement

The family of an Iowa murder suspect is speaking out one day after a Lakota, Iowa woman was found dead.



45–year–old Chad David Dietrick is currently behind bars facing first degree murder in the death of 38–year–old Krista Lynn Hesebeck.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call alerted authorities to a man with cuts to his left arm at 517 Smith Street and Hesebeck's body at a second location: 202 2nd Street, both in Lakota, Iowa.

Authorities say the 911 caller reported a domestic assault with weapons at the home on 2nd Street.



In part, Chad Dietrick's family had this to say Sunday in a written statement expressing sympathy to Krista Hesebeck's children and family.

"Krista and her children joined our family nearly 8 years ago, and we hope to continue to offer support to the children should they want it. We are dealing with the loss of a family member, and the repercussions of the actions taken by Chad. Chad and Krista's relationship wasn't perfect, and we would like everyone to realize that there is more than one side to every story."

The statement also pledges cooperation with the police investigation and asks for privacy as they grieve.

-KEYC News 12