KEYC - Waseca Downs Hutchinson in Section 2AAA Semifinals

Waseca Downs Hutchinson in Section 2AAA Semifinals

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Section 2AAA girls basketball semifinals took place Saturday night at MSU. 

The Waseca Bluejays played against Hutchinson. 

Waseca wins 54-27 advancing to the section title game Thursday against Mankato West at Gustavus at 7:00 p.m.

--KEYC News 12