Waseca Downs Hutchinson in Section 2AAA Semifinals

The Mavs are the 8-seed in the Central Region and will travel to take on the top-seeded Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday at 6PM.
The Gusties will play Thomas More this Friday at Hope College in Holland, Michigan.
Mavericks win for the second straight night, 6-2 over Alaska.
West wins 65-53, the Scarlets will play Waseca Thursday night in St. Peter for the section title.
Waseca wins 54-27 advancing to the section title game Thursday against Mankato West.
Fairmont/MCW's Jaxson Rohman, Sibley East's Dayne Morton, JCC's Dalton Wagner, WEM/JWP's Will Storch also win state
Mavericks win big, 8-2 over the Nanooks.
