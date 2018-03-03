KEYC - Mankato West Advances to Section Title Game

Mankato West Advances to Section Title Game

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato West girls basketball team battled New Ulm in the Section 2AAA semifinals Saturday night. 

West wins 65-53, the Scarlets will play Waseca Thursday night in St. Peter for the section title.
 

