Mankato West Advances to Section Title Game

The Mavs are the 8-seed in the Central Region and will travel to take on the top-seeded Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday at 6PM.

The Mavs are the 8-seed in the Central Region and will travel to take on the top-seeded Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday at 6PM.

The individual state wrestling tournament wrapped up Saturday night in St. Paul; on Sunday, Scarlet wrestling fans gathered to celebrate state champions Josh Block and Zachary Jakes and 2nd-place finisher, Charlie Pickell.