KEYC - Mavericks Advance in WCHA Playoffs

Mavericks Advance in WCHA Playoffs

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The MSU men's hockey team played host to Alaska Saturday night in game two of a best of three series.

Mavericks win for the second straight night, 6-2 over Alaska. 

MSU advances to the WCHA semifinals next weekend.

--KEYC News 12