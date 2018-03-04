MAYSO Spring Concert Sends Melodies Through Trinity Chapel

The sounds of strings, flutes, and a typewriter sounded through the Trinity Chapel, at Bethany Lutheran College on Sunday.

The Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert featured groups within MAYSO, and other musical groups like NorthStar Strings.

Mankato East High School student and 2018 Concerto Competition Winner Kiara Riehl performed as well.

She was ready to perform but looked forward other parts of the program.



"I'm going to be listening to the other groups today so I'm looking forward to listening to them," said Riehl. "And some of my friends said they were showing up so I hope that they do and that they enjoy it."



MAYSO performed also performed at SouthWest Middle School as a part of their spring concert.