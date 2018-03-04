Firefighters Learn How UAVs Can Assist In Emergencies

Music, sunshine and beer highlighted the day in New Ulm.
Fairmont/MCW's Jaxson Rohman, Sibley East's Dayne Morton, JCC's Dalton Wagner, WEM/JWP's Will Storch also win state
Joshua Ryan Chlan is in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Sales and 5th Degree Possession.
45-year-old Chad David Dietrick of Lakota is charged in the death of 38-year-old Krista Lynn Hesebeck, also of Lakota.
Training is crucial when responding to those in desperate need of help. That is why more than 600 firefighters and emergency "responders" converged at South Central College on Saturday.
Police are trying to obtain security video to locate suspects.
On a post on their Facebook the police department warns that the drug which has been purchased illegally as "oxy" is a small, round, blue pill with "K-9" stamped on it.
41-year-old Chad Edward Danberry faces 13 counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of threats.
