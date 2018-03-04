KEYC - Le Sueur-Based Cambria Airs Short Film Ad During 90th Oscars

Le Sueur-based Cambria took center stage in part of the Oscar show seen by millions.
During Sunday night's Oscar red carpet show, viewers saw a commercial from the countertop giant.
Their short film commercial titled "The Legend of Cambria" already has 2.3 million views on Facebook and counting.

