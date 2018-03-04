Gusties Advance to Sweet 16

The Gustavus Adolphus women's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16!

The Golden Gusties beat UW-Whitewater 74-60 Saturday night to advance to the third round of the NCAA D-III women's basketball tournament.

During Saturday's contest, GAC senior Mikayla Miller became the program's all-time leading point scorer with 1,792-points.

The Gusties will play Thomas More this Friday at Hope College in Holland, Michigan.