KEYC - Area Wrestlers Reflect on State Titles

Area Wrestlers Reflect on State Titles

Posted: Updated:
The individual state wrestling tournament wrapped up Saturday night in St. Paul; on Sunday, Scarlet wrestling fans gathered to celebrate state champions Josh Block and Zachary Jakes and 2nd-place finisher, Charlie Pickell.

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cougars Excited for State Tournament

    Cougars Excited for State Tournament

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-03-05 23:24:32 GMT

    Cougars back in state tournament for first time since 2006.

    Cougars back in state tournament for first time since 2006.

  • Area Wrestlers Reflect on State Titles

    Area Wrestlers Reflect on State Titles

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:05 AM EST2018-03-05 05:05:25 GMT

    The individual state wrestling tournament wrapped up Saturday night in St. Paul; on Sunday, Scarlet wrestling fans gathered to celebrate state champions Josh Block and Zachary Jakes and 2nd-place finisher, Charlie Pickell.

    The individual state wrestling tournament wrapped up Saturday night in St. Paul; on Sunday, Scarlet wrestling fans gathered to celebrate state champions Josh Block and Zachary Jakes and 2nd-place finisher, Charlie Pickell.

  • Gusties Advance to Sweet 16

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:01 AM EST2018-03-05 05:01:20 GMT

    The Gusties will play Thomas More this Friday at Hope College in Holland, Michigan.

    The Gusties will play Thomas More this Friday at Hope College in Holland, Michigan.

  • Mavs Earn Berth to NCAA D-II Tournament

    Mavs Earn Berth to NCAA D-II Tournament

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:57 PM EST2018-03-05 04:57:19 GMT

    The Mavs are the 8-seed in the Central Region and will travel to take on the top-seeded Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday at 6PM.

    The Mavs are the 8-seed in the Central Region and will travel to take on the top-seeded Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday at 6PM.

  • Mavericks Advance in WCHA Playoffs

    Mavericks Advance in WCHA Playoffs

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-03-04 05:06:06 GMT

    Mavericks win for the second straight night, 6-2 over Alaska. 

    Mavericks win for the second straight night, 6-2 over Alaska. 

  • Mankato West Advances to Section Title Game

    Mankato West Advances to Section Title Game

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-03-04 05:02:59 GMT

    West wins 65-53, the Scarlets will play Waseca Thursday night in St. Peter for the section title.   

    West wins 65-53, the Scarlets will play Waseca Thursday night in St. Peter for the section title.   

  • Waseca Downs Hutchinson in Section 2AAA Semifinals

    Waseca Downs Hutchinson in Section 2AAA Semifinals

    Saturday, March 3 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-03-04 04:59:02 GMT

      Waseca wins 54-27 advancing to the section title game Thursday against Mankato West.

      Waseca wins 54-27 advancing to the section title game Thursday against Mankato West.

  • Block, Jakes Highlight Local State Wrestling Champions

    Saturday, March 3 2018 11:54 PM EST2018-03-04 04:54:56 GMT

    Fairmont/MCW's Jaxson Rohman, Sibley East's Dayne Morton, JCC's Dalton Wagner, WEM/JWP's Will Storch also win state

    Fairmont/MCW's Jaxson Rohman, Sibley East's Dayne Morton, JCC's Dalton Wagner, WEM/JWP's Will Storch also win state