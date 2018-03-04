Mavs Earn Berth to NCAA D-II Tournament

The MSU men's basketball received an at-large bid to the NCAA D-II national tournament.

The Mavs are the 8-seed in the Central Region and will travel to take on the top-seeded Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday at 6PM.

MSU is one of four teams from the NSIC earning a berth to the tourney.

The Mavs join Southwest Minnesota State, Northern State and St. Cloud State.

We'll have more from the purple and gold on their first round match-up later this week on KEYC News 12.