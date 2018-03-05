KEYC - MnDOT Awards Funding to Area Road Improvement Projects

Projects in North Mankato, Martin County, Waseca, and Waldorf will receive a total of over $3 million in funding. North Mankato's Commerce Drive is on the list for reconstruction in 2019. MnDOT received more than 200 applicants and selection was based on geographical distribution, regional significance, local agency support, construction readiness, and other funding availability.