MnDOT Awards Funding to Area Road Improvement Projects

45-year-old Chad David Dietrick of Lakota is charged in the death of 38-year-old Krista Lynn Hesebeck, also of Lakota.
Joshua Ryan Chlan is in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Sales and 5th Degree Possession.
An investigation is underway in Vernon Center, after an unknown material entered its waste water treatment plant.
Plows have been out since early this morning to preemptively keep the roads from freezing.
The individual state wrestling tournament wrapped up Saturday night in St. Paul; on Sunday, Scarlet wrestling fans gathered to celebrate state champions Josh Block and Zachary Jakes and 2nd-place finisher, Charlie Pickell.
Music, sunshine and beer highlighted the day in New Ulm.
There are more than 30,000 fire departments in the United States, yet less than 1,000 are using UAVs.
