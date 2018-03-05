KEYC - Mankato Art Events Explore the Arts and Culture Plan

Mankato Art Events Explore the Arts and Culture Plan

Posted: Updated:

Noelle Lawton with the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about upcoming art events in the area, including the Bon Voyage Flashlight Tour on April 6th to say goodbye to the outgoing sculptures around Mankato. Tickets are on sale now, to order click here.