MnDOT Warns of Icy Road Conditions Monday

MnDOT is cautioning travelers to stay safe throughout today and tomorrow's winter weather event.



Plows have been out since early this morning to preemptively keep the roads from freezing.

MnDOT officials say the wet road conditions will cause icy patches along the highways and will continue to refreeze throughout the day.

Drivers may feel as if they have enough traction in some spots, but temperatures can cause certain roads to refreeze.



"[The roads] will vary, you'll come off different roadways, one road may be fine and others could be very icy," said Jed Falgren, Maintenance Engineer for MnDOT. "We want drivers to take a little extra time and a lot of extra caution as they drive through this icy area."



MnDOT also says areas such as intersections, bridges and highway ramps freeze the quickest and to use extra caution in those spots.



