Blue Earth County Renovating and Expanding Government Offices

You'll be seeing a lot more orange cones and warning signs the next time you visit the Blue Earth County Government Center.

"Be mindful of the construction zone, it will be a busy area." said Bob Meyer, Blue Earth County Administrator.

The nearly $24,000,000 project will involve tearing down the existing parking ramp and building a 3 story structure.

The existing building will be renovated and a new addition will be built along side of it.

Traffic and parking in the area will be affected by the construction.



"We expanded the parking lot here at the historic courthouse to help with that. We leased some parking lots around the city for our staff so that we can keep the area around the building free for the public to gain access." Meyer said.

Visitors to the center are asked to park along 5th street and to use the 5th street building entrance.

Even though the construction might cause some inconvenience, it will better help the county government to serve citizens in the future.

Meyer mentioned: "It's representative of the growth in the community and the growth in county staffing to serve our community."



Construction on the county center is slated to be finished in late 2020.