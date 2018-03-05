Record 2017 Corn Yields Projected For Minnesota

Minnesota is projected to have another record corn yield for 2017.

According to a preliminary report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, this is the third year in a row with record–breaking yields.

2017's estimated average was 194 bushels of corn per acre, exceeding last year's record by one bushel.

Watonwan County had the highest estimated average corn yield, with 218.9 bushels. Other top counties exceeding 210 bushels are Dodge, Faribault, Waseca and Steele counties.

"It's not that long ago when we thought about 200 bushels an acre as a really outstanding yield, and now it's become more of the normal expectation, in our region what our farmers are shooting for," ag expert Kent Thiesse said.

The predicted soybean yield is below 2016's record yield, at 47 bushels per acre.

--KEYC News 12