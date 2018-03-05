Mankato Prepares For Potential Legal Challenge With MPCA

The city of Mankato could be heading to a court battle with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

In a closed meeting before tonight's city council meeting, Mankato's elected officials gave city manager Pat Hentges the power to challenge new water quality rules, if and when the MPCA issues a new National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit for the city.

Several other municipalities along the Minnesota River have already filed injunctions against the state for similar reasons.





At their official meeting tonight, the council was briefed by Xcel Energy about the proposed Huntley-Wilmarth Transmission Line set for construction in 2021, laying out the time line for the project.



There are four potential routes. One on the east side of town, one on the west side, and two that would run thorough Mankato on their way toward Winnebago.

