City of Mankato Issues a Snow Emergency in the Downtown Corridor

MANKATO, MINN -

Due to heavy snow, a downtown corridor snow emergency is being called for:

Madison Avenue to Plum Street; 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street;

Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street (does not include South Broad Street);

and South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall streets; and 100 block of east and west Liberty street

The downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, March 6) and expires at 8 a.m., Wednesday (March 7). The main purpose of a downtown corridor snow emergency is to haul snow out of the downtown because there is limited storage space.

When a snow emergency is in effect there is no parking on Mankato streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently. Temporary parking is available downtown at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps during snow emergencies. Parking is also allowed in yards during a snow emergency.

