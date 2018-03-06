Talking MN Tourism in Mankato After Super Bowl LII

This year’s Super Bowl put Minnesota in the spotlight and now the state’s tourism office wants to build off that momentum.

Nearly 300 people attended the conference, held at the Verizon Center. They discussed ways to attract visitors and make Minnesota a world-wide destination for tourists.

Explore Minnesota also promoted their hashtag ‘#OnlyinMN’ as a way to increase tourism through social media.

Tourism is big business, generating around $15 billion for the economy.

John Edman, Director of Explore Minnesota, said: “We’re all on the same team. Whether we’re trying to get people to Mankato, to Brainerd, Duluth, Minneapolis, our goal really is how we can use that brand of Minnesota to bring additional attention and awareness to the state.”

The seminar runs through March 7 and features guest speakers specializing in marketing and economics.

-KEYC News 12