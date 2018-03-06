KEYC - Unimin Corporation Makes Donation To Ducks Unlimited

Unimin Corporation Makes Donation To Ducks Unlimited

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Sjoberg, Reporter/Photographer
Connect
Southern Minnesota -

Unimin Corporation is donating $1 million dollars over the next five years to Ducks Unlimited.

The gift supports Ducks Unlimited conservation initiatives that will help conserve 500,000 acres of habitat across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In our area, money will go towards conserving the upper Mississippi River basin as well as lakes in Minnesota and Iowa.

--KEYC News 12