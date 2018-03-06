MN Report Shows Ineffective Case Management Dealing With Senior Care

A new report released today shows that the agency in charge of investigating maltreatment of vulnerable adults has not met standards.



The state Legislative Audit Commission has found that the Office of Health Facilities in the Minnesota Department of Health "has not met its responsibilities to protect vulnerable adults in Minnesota." According to the report.

It states that the agency has failed in assessing the urgency required for some investigations and lacks sufficient quality control measures.

The audit commission also concluded that in the last five years, allegation reports of vulnerable adults has increased by 50 percent, with 24,100 total in 2017, yet OHFC prioritized onsite investigations in just 5 percent of those cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health released a statement today agreeing with the commission's findings.

----KEYC News 12